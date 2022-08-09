WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $476,000 in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 537,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 584,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 138,644 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $913.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.86.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

