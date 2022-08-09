WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $624,000 in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGV. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,294,000 after buying an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,388,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 97,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGV opened at $306.14 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.58.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

