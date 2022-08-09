WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $511,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $191.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.78. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

