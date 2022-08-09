WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDIV. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,056,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

WDIV stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $58.91 and a 52 week high of $69.20.

