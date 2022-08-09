WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Motco grew its position in Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

ELV stock opened at $475.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.51. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

Elevance Health Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

