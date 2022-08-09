WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,020 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aflac Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $144,090,000. Aflac Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $141,975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,614 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,881,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,635 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75.

