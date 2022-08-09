WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $449,000 Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 531,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 191,978 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 945,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 224,024 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 935,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62,277 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RWT opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of $989.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Redwood Trust declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 242.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

