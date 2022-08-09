WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

