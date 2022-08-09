Webis (LON:WEB) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 277,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 460,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Webis Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.73.

About Webis

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. The company offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

