Wedbush Upgrades Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) to “Neutral”

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

CFR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,709. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.96 and its 200-day moving average is $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 292,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,530,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $1,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

