Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RingCentral (RNG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) recently:

8/4/2022 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $90.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – RingCentral had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/3/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – RingCentral was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 75,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

