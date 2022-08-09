Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 8,099 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.9% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 885,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,720,548. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

