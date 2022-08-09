Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,940 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $938,890,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.70. The company had a trading volume of 115,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,976. The stock has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

