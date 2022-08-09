Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $601,000 Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $115.20. 5,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day moving average of $103.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

