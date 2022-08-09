Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 12,825 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 252.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE UL traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.02. 69,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $57.85.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
Read More
