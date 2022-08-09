Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 6,745 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,190 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.67. 312,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,407,475. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

