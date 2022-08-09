Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 950 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Solar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of First Solar by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,680 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.39.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.06. 62,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.84.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

