Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 4,108 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.35.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,594. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.37 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.12%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

