Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.9 %
WERN traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.
About Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.
