Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Shares Down 14.6%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) shares traded down 14.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.69. 157,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 290,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$287.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.75.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

