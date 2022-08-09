WestRock (WRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 24th

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

WestRock has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WestRock to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

WestRock Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WestRock has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in WestRock by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of WestRock by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

