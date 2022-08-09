Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,671 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,819,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after buying an additional 1,546,975 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after buying an additional 1,393,739 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

WY stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

