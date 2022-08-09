WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Tops $46.39 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $46.39 million and $707,338.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025104 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017307 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000925 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

