Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $31.11 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after buying an additional 541,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded down $3.48 on Tuesday, hitting $170.53. 9,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,560. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

