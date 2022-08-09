Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after acquiring an additional 227,519 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.55. 77,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,848,427. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.25. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

