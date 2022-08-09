Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 13,634 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,634 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 2.3% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after acquiring an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after buying an additional 103,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Price Performance

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $461.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.82. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

