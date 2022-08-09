Wingstop Inc. (WING) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 2nd

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Wingstop has decreased its dividend by an average of 54.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wingstop to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

WING stock opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $6,865,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Wingstop by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 10.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

