Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,462 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.30% of Wix.com worth $317,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,321,000 after buying an additional 323,779 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after acquiring an additional 519,988 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 760,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 171,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,384,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $273.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.94.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.