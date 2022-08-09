Woodcoin (LOG) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $15.18 million and $88,685.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00008108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,300.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.47 or 0.07349597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00157030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00257824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00687001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.84 or 0.00587273 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005657 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

