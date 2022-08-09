XCAD Network (XCAD) Reaches Market Cap of $49.80 Million

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One XCAD Network coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00006808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XCAD Network has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. XCAD Network has a total market cap of $49.80 million and $2.01 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 168.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.06 or 0.01926277 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014482 BTC.
XCAD Network Profile
XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,883,638 coins and its circulating supply is 30,757,261 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial.
Buying and Selling XCAD Network
Receive News & Updates for XCAD Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XCAD Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.