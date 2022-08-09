XMax (XMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $636,039.26

XMax (XMX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, XMax has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One XMax coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. XMax has a market cap of $636,039.26 and $152,406.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,300.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00129877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00070826 BTC.

About XMax

XMX is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,881,608 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XMax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.