Xuez (XUEZ) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 37% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $15,270.54 and $29,304.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xuez alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,342,362 coins and its circulating supply is 4,375,928 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com.

Xuez Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xuez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xuez and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.