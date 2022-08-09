XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Cap of $112.99 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $112.99 million and $1.42 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,034.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00128839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00036317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00068668 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

