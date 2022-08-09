Yield Guild Games (YGG) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $88.54 million and $22.28 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Yield Guild Games Coin Trading
