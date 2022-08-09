Yield Protocol Price Reaches $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $203,474.95 and approximately $129,618.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,783.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00132183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068813 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

