YooShi Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, YooShi has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. YooShi has a total market cap of $50.57 million and $723,340.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 145.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.56 or 0.01826693 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014905 BTC.
YooShi Coin Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
Buying and Selling YooShi
