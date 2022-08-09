Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,864,000 after acquiring an additional 455,108 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after acquiring an additional 914,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Yum China by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,926,000 after buying an additional 419,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,961,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $63.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

