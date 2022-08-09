Zebi Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $583.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $162,281.98 and approximately $583.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 52.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014812 BTC.
Zebi Token Coin Profile
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,238,774,128 coins and its circulating supply is 1,045,682,426 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.
Zebi Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.