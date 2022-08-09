Zebi Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $583.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $162,281.98 and approximately $583.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 52.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,238,774,128 coins and its circulating supply is 1,045,682,426 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

