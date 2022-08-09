Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Sold by GPI Capital L.P.

GPI Capital L.P. lessened its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,237,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000,000 shares during the period. Zeta Global comprises 32.7% of GPI Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GPI Capital L.P. owned about 8.15% of Zeta Global worth $207,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $3,185,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 165,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 110,114 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 538,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 44,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 680.4% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 381,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZETA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of ZETA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 342.24%. The company had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,946,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,136,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,946,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,136,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,671 shares of company stock worth $1,454,067. 46.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

