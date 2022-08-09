Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.18

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Zotefoams Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 273.75 ($3.31) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 279.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 313.21. The company has a market capitalization of £133.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,722.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37. Zotefoams has a 12-month low of GBX 241 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($5.67).

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Insider Activity at Zotefoams

In related news, insider David Stirling acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £40,950 ($49,480.43). In other news, insider David Stirling bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £40,950 ($49,480.43). Also, insider Gary McGrath sold 6,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.71), for a total value of £18,785.33 ($22,698.56).

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.