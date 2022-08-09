Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

ZS opened at $168.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.70 and a 200 day moving average of $195.48. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1,490.9% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

