Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 38,605 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Zuora by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth $339,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Zuora by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zuora by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,451,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,249 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 over the last three months. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE ZUO opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

