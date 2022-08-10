13,559 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,559 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $576,318,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,106 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3,999.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,173,000 after buying an additional 433,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,907. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.