1,526,064 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,526,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,235,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.95% of CarMax as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.40. 16,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,095. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

