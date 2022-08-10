1,620 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after buying an additional 637,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,432,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,136,000 after buying an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,244,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $188.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.61. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $166.09 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

