1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock to $18.00. Approximately 193,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,607,788 shares.The stock last traded at $16.99 and had previously closed at $16.85.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $8,189,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 83,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,205,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

