20,515 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. Science Applications International accounts for about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,732,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Science Applications International Stock Performance

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.22. 978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $97.82.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.