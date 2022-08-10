21,060 Shares in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,060 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AAON by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AAON by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 81.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in AAON by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $174,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $215,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $174,462.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,358 shares of company stock worth $877,627. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAON Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AAON from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.27. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

