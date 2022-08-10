21,080 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.98. 35,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.23. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

