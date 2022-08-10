22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

22nd Century Group Stock Down 8.0 %

22nd Century Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.61. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on XXII shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of 22nd Century Group

In other 22nd Century Group news, insider John Franzino sold 20,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $34,347.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,420.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 163.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 22nd Century Group

(Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.